John’s Birthday Dinner

If you are like John, steak is your reward for completing another circle around the sun. This is Kroger’s best deal yet. Bacon-wrapped beef filet. Not only is it tender and flavorful, it only costs $4.49. Served with mozzarella-topped summer squash, baked potato and sliced tomatoes, John gave it five and a half stars. A meal worthy of the Birthday Boy.