Previous
Lots of Lovely Lilies by allie912
Photo 4926

Lots of Lovely Lilies

Bernard our resident Green Thumb, has outdone himself this month. Huge blooms of different colors are dramatically displayed all around the pool area. It feels like an exotic secret land that only a few can visit.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise