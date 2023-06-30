Previous
There’s a Haze in the Air by allie912
Photo 4928

There’s a Haze in the Air

Not only was visibility compromised, but there was definitely the smell of burning leaves. My walk ended early as I headed back into the air conditioning.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
