54 and Counting by allie912
54 and Counting

July 19, 1969 was the beginning of our wonderful journey. How lucky we are that we are still together on this lovely path.
20th July 2023

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
