Photo 5022
Chalk-the-Block
Fun activity for the youngsters of WPC on this beautiful sunny first-Sunday-of-October. Using sidewalk chalk in every color, the kids created some joyful drawings to welcome folks to church.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
1st October 2023 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chalk
,
wpc
Danette Thompson
ace
Great idea
October 2nd, 2023
