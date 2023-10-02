Previous
Chalk-the-Block by allie912
Photo 5022

Chalk-the-Block

Fun activity for the youngsters of WPC on this beautiful sunny first-Sunday-of-October. Using sidewalk chalk in every color, the kids created some joyful drawings to welcome folks to church.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
Great idea
October 2nd, 2023  
