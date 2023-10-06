Previous
A Visit to the Dentist Can Be Scary by allie912
Photo 5026

A Visit to the Dentist Can Be Scary

But only in October when Halloween is coming. Dr. Palmore has a storage room filled with holiday decorations. Her husband — also a doctor — does the decorating and the patients have the fun.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise