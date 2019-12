Cozy in Florida

We are spending Christmas in Gainesville, Florida, as we do every year, with son Max and his wife Sarah and their son Hank. Granddaughter Maddie will be with us starting noon on Christmas Day. This is our first visit to their new, much bigger house, and we love all the space. It has been raining in Gainesville for several days but with so much space in the house, Hank has plenty of room to run around without going outside!