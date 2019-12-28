Previous
Maddie with Frida Kahlo by allie912
Maddie with Frida Kahlo

At a local artists’ center, this mural of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo provided a great backdrop for granddaughter Maddie.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Lynda Parker
Oh! I love Frida! What a great influential artist!
December 27th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Great shot
December 28th, 2019  
