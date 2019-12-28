Sign up
Photo 3553
Maddie with Frida Kahlo
At a local artists’ center, this mural of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo provided a great backdrop for granddaughter Maddie.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7202
photos
29
followers
44
following
973% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th December 2019 1:32pm
Tags
girl
,
granddaughter
,
kahlo
Lynda Parker
Oh! I love Frida! What a great influential artist!
December 27th, 2019
bkb in the city
Great shot
December 28th, 2019
