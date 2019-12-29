Sign up
Photo 3554
Returning to Richmond
A wonderful visit. Home now and already thinking about when we’ll see them again!
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7204
photos
29
followers
44
following
973% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
28th December 2019 5:40pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
plane
