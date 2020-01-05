Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3561
Returning to Tara
Yesterday I showed you all the midcentury modern houses in my son’s neighborhood. Here’s another home with a different style. Can’t you just see Scarlett O’Hara standing on the veranda, vowing “I’ll never be hungry again!”
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7218
photos
32
followers
47
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Latest from all albums
3654
3558
3559
3655
3560
3656
3561
3657
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
25th December 2019 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
gainesville
,
gwtw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close