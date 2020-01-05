Previous
Returning to Tara by allie912
Photo 3561

Returning to Tara

Yesterday I showed you all the midcentury modern houses in my son’s neighborhood. Here’s another home with a different style. Can’t you just see Scarlett O’Hara standing on the veranda, vowing “I’ll never be hungry again!”
5th January 2020

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

