Photo 3569
My Colorful Neighborhood
Just a few bright jewels from a walk through my neighborhood. Crazy how pumpkins, Christmas wreaths and flowers all appear simultaneously, and I get to enjoy it all.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
colors
,
leaves
,
berries
,
collage
