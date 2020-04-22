Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3669
Master of All He Surveys
As his mistress worked in the front yard, this dignified pooch quietly supervised from the porch.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7434
photos
35
followers
49
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Latest from all albums
3762
3666
3667
3763
3764
3668
3669
3765
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st April 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
