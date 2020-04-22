Previous
Next
Master of All He Surveys by allie912
Photo 3669

Master of All He Surveys

As his mistress worked in the front yard, this dignified pooch quietly supervised from the porch.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1005% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise