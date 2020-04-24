Previous
Back Seat Driver by allie912
Photo 3671

Back Seat Driver

An elephant never forgets so he is bound to be great at giving trip directions. And I understand he works for peanuts.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hmmm- is he standing in for a bear in the Teddy Bear hunt? Cute catch!
April 24th, 2020  
