Photo 3776
I Was Worried For a Minute
Looks like she had settled in to lay some eggs. That would definitely have cramped everyone's style. Fortunately after about 5 minutes, she raised herself up, took a few nibbles and flew off.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
6th August 2020 4:18pm
Tags
"mourning
,
dove"
