I Was Worried For a Minute by allie912
I Was Worried For a Minute

Looks like she had settled in to lay some eggs. That would definitely have cramped everyone’s style. Fortunately after about 5 minutes, she raised herself up, took a few nibbles and flew off.
7th August 2020

Allison Williams

