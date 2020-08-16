Previous
Nothing But Gray by allie912
Photo 3784

Nothing But Gray

On my walk yesterday I was struck by how many gray cars there were in my neighborhood. Remember when Henry Ford said you could have any color you want when you bought a Ford, as long as it was black? Well now apparently it is gray.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
