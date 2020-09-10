Previous
Next
One Lone Beetle by allie912
Photo 3809

One Lone Beetle

I know he is a Japanese beetle and they are not the gardener’s friend, but he sure is pretty.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise