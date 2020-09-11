Previous
The Aliens Have Landed! by allie912
The Aliens Have Landed!

The sheer number of growths that had popped up over night was staggering. Fortunately, they didn’t appear to be moving, so I just admired their architecture and didn’t worry about their intentions.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
