Ready for Drop-In Visitors by allie912
Photo 3814

Ready for Drop-In Visitors

This spider has set a whole array of webs to capture unsuspecting prey.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

