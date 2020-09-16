Previous
Next
Summer in Richmond by allie912
Photo 3815

Summer in Richmond

I didn’t know about crape myrtle til I came to Richmond. Now they will always be associated for me, with summer in the city.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1045% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise