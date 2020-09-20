Previous
Waiting For the Next Course by allie912
Photo 3819

Waiting For the Next Course

They were all lined up, waiting for me to refill any empty bird seed containers.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
