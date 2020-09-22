Sign up
Photo 3821
Mushrooms, Fact and Fiction
Two front yards apart were these actual fungi and the ceramic toadstools. They cried out to be put together in one collage.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
20th September 2020 2:49pm
Tags
mushrooms
