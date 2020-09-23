Previous
Well Hello, Dahlia! by allie912
Well Hello, Dahlia!

This bloom was the size of a dessert plate! John liked the colors of the flower alone, but I wanted to show my hand to indicate the scale. This was my compromise. Note the iridescent green bug reclining on one of the petals.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
