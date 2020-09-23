Sign up
Photo 3822
Well Hello, Dahlia!
This bloom was the size of a dessert plate! John liked the colors of the flower alone, but I wanted to show my hand to indicate the scale. This was my compromise. Note the iridescent green bug reclining on one of the petals.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
22nd September 2020 6:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dahlia
