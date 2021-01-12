Previous
Still Going Strong by allie912
Still Going Strong

I went back in my albums to see some of my earliest pictures. I started this project on Jan. 1 of 2010 and look what turned up just a few days later: https://365project.org/allie912/365/2010-01-09
Some things in life never change, nor should they.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
I thinks it's great that you still think some things are photo worthy all those years later, browsing through my albums I have also seen the same or similar shot reappear several years later
January 11th, 2021  
