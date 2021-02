Teamwork

John has always done the income tax as part of his household duties, but we agree that it is something I should be familiar with so this year we are doing it together. And guess what I discovered? It ain’t all that! As long as you get all your end-of-year statements and have the right forms, it’s just following directions. The incentive is getting a refund. I’m not so sure I’d be as eager to do it if we actually owed Uncle Sam anything.