Photo 3970
Being Proactive
Our condo community is taking the forecast for the approaching ice storm seriously and spreading salt before the bad weather arrives. As long as we keep our power, we are ready for anything!
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
ice
