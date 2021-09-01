Sign up
Photo 4165
Well Camouflaged
Most praying mantises I have observed are a vivid green, all the better to camouflage on foliage. This one sitting on a wrought iron patio table looks like she is herself made of metal. How clever!
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
31st August 2021 12:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
insect
,
“praying
,
mantis”
