Well Camouflaged by allie912
Photo 4165

Well Camouflaged

Most praying mantises I have observed are a vivid green, all the better to camouflage on foliage. This one sitting on a wrought iron patio table looks like she is herself made of metal. How clever!
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Allison Williams

allie912
Photo Details

