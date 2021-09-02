Sign up
Photo 4166
Corps de Ballet
Looking at this picture, the image of ballerinas dancing in Swan Lake came to mind.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
15th August 2021 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lilies
