Bird of Paradise

This is one flower I think needs a do-over. Think of hollyhocks or lilies or chrysanthemum— any flowering plant where the blooms cluster on a stalk or stem. Notice how they bloom over a period of days and each bloom has its moment to shine without taking away from any late bloomers. Then examine these red, raggedy birds of paradise. A stalk of this flowering plant always looks past its prime with dark and shriveled petals ruining the moment for the next flower.

Today’s picture, at the beginning of its blooming period, is about the best I’ve ever seen this plant so I’m enthusiastically sharing it with you.