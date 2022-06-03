Previous
Good Fences Make Good Neighbors by allie912
Photo 4440

Good Fences Make Good Neighbors

Meet Sam Morgan who stopped by the pool today to socialize with me and my friend Dana. I gave him some belly rubs and he continued on his neighborhood stroll.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
