Photo 4441
Where Have All the Swimmers Gone?
After the crowds of the holiday weekend, the pool was totally deserted when Dana and I showed up on Thursday — our own private resort.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pool
Diane
ace
Such a pretty pool!
June 4th, 2022
