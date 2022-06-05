Previous
Shades of Green by allie912
Photo 4442

Shades of Green

The new leaves are a bright green and stand out vividly from the rest of the vegetation.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
it is a beautiful photo Allison
June 5th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
@phil_howcroft Thanks, Phil. We often take our surroundings for granted, don’t we? unless we are walking with a camera!
June 5th, 2022  
