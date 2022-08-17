Sign up
Photo 4515
A Magical Kingdom
Don’t you love coming upon a little fairyland? This one was in the middle of a barren patch of land. The owner definitely brightened the corner where she lived.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th August 2022 9:12am
Tags
miniatures
