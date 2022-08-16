Previous
Trying out a new product
Photo 4514

Trying out a new product

This a box of Betty Crocker Ultimate Fudge Brownie Cups. The mix makes a dozen very rich and delicious treats. I gave it 5 stars.
The plate is a wonderful tribute to Richmond.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
