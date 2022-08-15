Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4513
Sweets for the Sweet
Publix grocery stores provided 2 pallets of watermelons which were then cut up by volunteers and sold for $1 a bowl. All proceeds going to the Shriners who provide medical services for children. It’s a win-win!
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9122
photos
28
followers
42
following
1236% complete
View this month »
4506
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
Latest from all albums
4606
4510
4607
4511
4512
4608
4609
4513
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girls
,
watermelon
Diane
ace
Love your title. Nice way to raise money for the Shriners.
August 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close