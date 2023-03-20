Sign up
Photo 4730
Making a New Friend
Both my pictures today were taken surreptitiously during the Children’s Message at church. Joseph is excited to be hanging out with the big kids.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9556
photos
23
followers
37
following
1295% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
19th March 2023 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
wpc
Leave a Comment
