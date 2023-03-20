Previous
Next
Making a New Friend by allie912
Photo 4730

Making a New Friend

Both my pictures today were taken surreptitiously during the Children’s Message at church. Joseph is excited to be hanging out with the big kids.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise