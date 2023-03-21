Previous
Welcome, Spring! by allie912
Welcome, Spring!

The first day of Spring so time to put out a Flag for the season. I wonder if the juncos will be leaving soon. They showed up on the first day of Winter so it might be time for them to move on.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
