Previous
The Color’s in the Leaves by allie912
Photo 4846

The Color’s in the Leaves

Usually plants are selected for a garden because of their flowers, but here are a few with equally beautiful foliage.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise