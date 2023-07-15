Sign up
Photo 4847
Change of plans
I was supposed to go to a concert at the botanical garden this evening, but the threat of thunderstorms led to its cancellation. Meanwhile it's a beautiful evening
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
hibiscus
