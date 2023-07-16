Sign up
Photo 4848
Dinner Reimagined
Recycling leftovers in a new way— cube steaks and gravy, marinated green beans, tomatoes and onions, baked mac and cheese and lots of fresh fruit.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
