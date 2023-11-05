Previous
Unusual Visitor by allie912
Photo 4959

Unusual Visitor

This little guy made a pitstop on a flower I couldn’t identify either. I did like his sporty markings.,
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
