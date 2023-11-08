Election 23

In my voting precinct the incumbents are running unopposed so the only issue was having to vote for a second time on the question of approving a casino in Richmond. The voters voted against it over a year ago but the greedy politicians went against the will of the voters, and the gambling interests poured millions into a campaign promising the world and jobs to those who can least afford to have a casino in their neighborhood. This combination of greed and betrayal is so disheartening, but no surprise. It seems to be Business as Usual in American politics.