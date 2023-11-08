Previous
Election 23

In my voting precinct the incumbents are running unopposed so the only issue was having to vote for a second time on the question of approving a casino in Richmond. The voters voted against it over a year ago but the greedy politicians went against the will of the voters, and the gambling interests poured millions into a campaign promising the world and jobs to those who can least afford to have a casino in their neighborhood. This combination of greed and betrayal is so disheartening, but no surprise. It seems to be Business as Usual in American politics.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia
