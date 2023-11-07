Fast and Free

The GRTC (Greater Richmond Transit Corporation) Pulse is a modern, high quality, high capacity rapid transit system that serves a 7.6-mile route along Broad Street and Main Street, from Rocketts Landing in the City of Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County. The Pulse links to many exciting destinations, businesses, services and restaurants. Service began Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Pulse earned a Bronze Standard BRT rating by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy



GRTC stopped collecting fares on March 19, 2020 in response to the pandemic. A regular ticket is listed at $1.50 so this is a good value.



Now you know more about bus service in Richmond than most potential riders do.