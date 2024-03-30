Previous
Making Memories by allie912
I couldn’t resist capturing this sweet family group as they enjoyed Spring and Easter at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. I did ask the little girl if she had an Easter bonnet, and her grandmother informed me she was busy being a butterfly
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
