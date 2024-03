Men at Work

On my neighborhood walk today, I stopped to chat with a personable young man who introduced himself as an electrician. We talked about the house he was working on and what his assignment was. Then when I got home at almost 6 o’clock, there was another young man delivering the mail. I noted sympathetically that he was putting in a long day. He said he didn’t mind because the sun was shining and tomorrow was a day of rest. I liked his attitude!