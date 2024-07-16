Previous
Urban Parking by allie912
Urban Parking

Since they put in a formal bike lane on this busy suburban street, they moved park into the street. I don’t know about you, but I sure wouldn’t leave my car parked between lanes of traffic.
16th July 2024

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
