Sago Palm by allie912
Photo 5215

Sago Palm

The local botanical garden proudly displays a Sago Palm in their conservatory. This specimen, thanks to Bernard, is thriving at our pool. A native of Japan, this ornamental tree is a great addition to a landscape.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
