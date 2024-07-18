Sign up
Previous
Photo 5215
Sago Palm
The local botanical garden proudly displays a Sago Palm in their conservatory. This specimen, thanks to Bernard, is thriving at our pool. A native of Japan, this ornamental tree is a great addition to a landscape.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
