Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5289
First Graders Celebrate Fall
Another wonderful set of pieces by the Imago Dei students. These collages are a vibrant expression of their lively imaginations.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10673
photos
15
followers
29
following
1449% complete
View this month »
5282
5283
5284
5285
5286
5287
5288
5289
Latest from all albums
5286
5381
5287
5382
5288
5383
5384
5289
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
29th September 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close