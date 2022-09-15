Previous
Next
Building the Wall by allsop
Photo 517

Building the Wall

15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
All in all you're just another brick in the wall...
September 15th, 2022  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi Quite! LOL
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise