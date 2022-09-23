Previous
On the way to market by allsop
Photo 525

On the way to market

Been looking through some of my old images, this one caught my eye of a man with a pig. Just love the expression on his face and his buckled knees as he struggles to hold the pig!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

