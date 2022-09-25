Sign up
Photo 527
Misericord St. Paul's Church Lavenham
Another of the misericords from Lavenham Church.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
16th September 2013 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carving
,
misericord
